Little Big Town’s ready to Rock the Ryman

February 16, 2023 12:01PM EST
Little Big TownCaitlyn Smith and The Cadillac Three have been added to the first-ever Rock the Ryman concert.

The March 1 show is a collaboration between the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. During the night, artists will pay tribute to the Rock Hall inductees who’ve influenced them.

“The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Ryman hold so much music and so much history, it’s exciting to be part of bringing these places together for one special night,” Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild says. “So many of the Rock Hall members are the soundtrack of everyone’s life.”

Maddie & TaeThe War and TreatyCharlie Worsham and pop star Gavin DeGraw are set to play that night, as well. 

