Little Big Town’s visiting Friends of Mine on tour

January 25, 2023 1:00PM EST
ABC

Little Big Town‘s headed out on the Friends of Mine Tour in 2023. 

“Been dying to share this news,” the foursome shared on their socials. “Beyond excited…”

The trek kicks off April 13 in Birmingham, Alabama, and includes 10 dates that wrap July 16 in Reno, Nevada. 

Presales start Tuesday, January 31, before tickets become available to the general public the following Friday. You can find out more at FriendsofMineTour.com.

The shows take their name from the closing track on the band’s latest album, Mr. Sun, which came out in September.

