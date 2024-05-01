93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Live Nation Concert Week returns with $25 tickets to Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson shows + more

May 1, 2024 1:30PM EDT
ABC

Live Nation’s here to get you to your favorite country concert on a budget.

The concert promoter has announced the return of its Concert Week. From May 8-14, fans will get the chance to purchase $25 tickets to over 5,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada while supplies last.

Country stars participating in the week-long offer include Luke Bryan, Tim McGrawLainey WilsonJason AldeanDan + ShaySam Hunt, Cole Swindell, Dierks BentleyParker McCollum, Jordan DavisJustin Moore & Randy Houser, Maren Morris, Brooks & Dunn and Hank Williams Jr..

Presales for T-Mobile and Rakuten begin May 7 at 10 a.m. ET. 

To purchase the $25 tickets and for more information, head to LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

