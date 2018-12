ABC/Image Group LA You can tune in to see LOCASH and Thompson Square perform at the 96th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting, this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on Ovation and Reelz.

John Driskell Hopkins from Zac Brown Band and newcomer Abby Anderson will take the stage as well at the event, which was recorded last Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Antonio Sabato Jr. hosts the show, which also included an appearance by President Donald Trump.

