LOCASH books a Monster gig this summer in Music City

January 6, 2023 1:00PM EST
LOCASH books a Monster gig this summer in Music City

What goes together better than monster trucks and country music? How about monster trucks and LOCASH?

Preston Brust and Chris Lucas are set to play the halftime show at the Monster Jam World Finals XXII Saturday, July 1, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. You can get all the ticket info at MonsterJam.com.

The “One Big Country Song” hitmakers have plenty on their plate between now and then. They’re set to release new music with the patriotic “Three Favorite Colors” before hitting the road on the Drunk or Dreaming Tour with Kane Brown and Dustin Lynch in the spring. 

 

