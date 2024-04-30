“LOL, ROFL, and ‘Fire’ – Outdated Lingo Alert!

If you’re still using LOL, ROFL and calling things “fire” you’re out of date! What was cool…is cool no more. Gen Z’ers have moved on, so instead of making them cringe and thinking you’re older than you are….I’m going to get you up to speed.

Here’s a list of outdated terms and their replacements (according to gen Z’ers):

Instead of “YOLO,” write “DIFTP”. It’s means “Do It for the Plot”. You’re the main character in your life, so don’t avoid things. Do what it takes to move the story along.

Instead of “LMFAO,” write “IJBOL”. Short for “I just burst out laughing.”

Stop using “ROFL”. It’s short for “rolling on the floor laughing.” Instead, just send a skull emoji. Like it’s so funny, you just died laughing.

Don’t shorten the word “great” by spelling it “G-R-8”. Say “that slaps.”

Stop calling things “fire.” It’s already lame. “Lit” is back in style now.

Don’t call things “gross.” Call them “ick.”

Never say “give me the 411.” Nobody under 40 knows that’s the number for directory assistance. Instead, say “what’s the tea” or “spill the tea.”

Stop calling crazy people “cray.” In 2024, they’re “delulu,” short for delusional.