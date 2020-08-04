      Weather Alert

Love Sign

Aug 4, 2020 @ 6:00am

I love finding Love signs.  I’ve found many throughout the years.

It’s a great thing to do with your family.  Take a picnic lunch with you and go looking for Love signs.  Here’s the map of Love signs all over Virginia.

This past Saturday, I took a road trip to Louisa to Forrest Green Farm.  I walked all over their beautiful farm and stumbled upon an awesome Love sign.

Before I left I checked the map to see if there were any other Love signs nearby.  I found one in Mineral.

I also found on the map that there was a Love sign at a boat launch in Lake Anna.  I checked and it looks like it’s been removed and replaced with an Adirondack chair.

