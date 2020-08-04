I love finding Love signs. I’ve found many throughout the years.
It’s a great thing to do with your family. Take a picnic lunch with you and go looking for Love signs. Here’s the map of Love signs all over Virginia.
This past Saturday, I took a road trip to Louisa to Forrest Green Farm. I walked all over their beautiful farm and stumbled upon an awesome Love sign.
Before I left I checked the map to see if there were any other Love signs nearby. I found one in Mineral.
I also found on the map that there was a Love sign at a boat launch in Lake Anna. I checked and it looks like it’s been removed and replaced with an Adirondack chair.