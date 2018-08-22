LOVE sign- Waynesboro, VA

My BFF and I took a road trip this past weekend. (More on that later)

One of our stops was in Waynesboro to find the LOVE sign there. We found it at a park. You have to park and walk over.

There was even a little fishing area and a great view of the river.

Have you found all the Virginia Love signs?

There are over 90 LOVE signs all over the state. Other LOVE signs I’ve been to include Hurkamp Park, Spotsylvania Courthouse, Richmond Raceway, Downtown Culpeper, Manassas and the one that used to be off Kenmore Avenue last year .