93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Love’s got Warren Zeiders “Intoxicated”

August 16, 2024 5:00PM EDT
Share
Courtesy of Warner Records

Warren Zeiders is “Intoxicated” in his latest preview of Relapse.

That’s the title of his new song, which isn’t about alcohol but being madly in love with the lady he’s passionately making out with.

“Intoxicated, out of my mind/ Strung out and naked, your body on mine/ Sweet sin sedated, in your control/ I can still taste it, you got me so/ Intoxicated/ Intoxicated,” Warren sings in the song’s chorus.

You can find “Intoxicated,” as well as the earlier released “Addictions” and title track, on Warren’s sophomore album, Relapse, arriving Aug. 23.

Warren’s got a busy tour schedule ahead as he readies to open for Jelly Roll‘s The Beautifully Broken Tour before kicking off his 2025 Relapse Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit warrenzeiders.com.

Here’s the complete track listing for Relapse:
“Relapse”
“Intoxicated”
“Betrayal”
“Addictions”
“Stones Throw Away”
“High Desert Road”
“Death of a Cowboy”
“Fight Like Hell”
“Devil, I Know”
“Love on the Line”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

I Had Some HelpPost Malone W/Morgan Wallen
12:23am
Barefoot Blue Jean NightJake Owen
12:20am
Life With YouKelsey Hart
12:16am
ChevroletDustin Lynch Ftg Jelly Roll
12:13am
Til You Can'TCody Johnson
12:09am
View Full Playlist