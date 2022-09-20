Luke Bryan and Riley Green cover Tim McGraw on Farm Tour

ABC/Eric McCandless

Luke Bryan is clearly having fun on his Farm Tour.

After performing “Born Here Live Here Die Here” with the song’s co-writer, Jameson Rodgers, Luke also invited opening act Riley Green for some onstage antics.

The two entertained the crowd with a cover of Tim McGraw‘s hit “Where the Green Grass Grows” during a recent stop on the Farm Tour. At one point, Luke takes a sign from a fan in the audience and resorts to having Riley sign it for him since he lacked a pen.

“I’d love to sign your sign Luke Bryan. Do you want me to sign it for you?” Riley asks, Luke following with his own signature.

In between singing the lyrics, Luke continued the onstage antics by taking a pair of a fan’s glasses and walking around the stage with them on his head.

“Some songs fit just right out there on a farm. Don’t ya [email protected]?” Luke writes on Instagram. “[You’re] an animal,” Riley replies.

Luke launched the Farm Tour on September 15. It continues through September 24.

