Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, OD, and Keith Urban join the star-studded ACM lineup

Academy of Country Music Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton both released brand-new singles from brand-new albums last Friday, and they’ll both perform them on Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

In addition to Luke doing “Knockin’ Boots” and Blake delivering “God’s Country,” the reigning ACM Group of the Year, Old Dominion, has joined the lineup, along with CMA Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban.

We’re also getting our first look at who’ll be presenting awards: Lauren Alaina, Clint Black, Hunter Hayes, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, Cole Swindell and more will all take a turn at the podium.

Reba McEntire will lead the three-hours’ worth of star-studded performances and awards live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. You can tune in to watch the 54th ACM Awards Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.