Luke Bryan explains why he’s not nervous about co-hosting the CMA Awards with Peyton Manning

November 7, 2022 6:00AM EST
Peyton Manning might be relatively new to the world of country music, but his 2022 CMA Awards co-host, Luke Bryan, isn’t worried: When it comes to TV, Peyton’s a seasoned pro.

“I’m certainly not nervous about Peyton and him messing up, because he’s got this TV stuff down,” Luke says, as Peyton chuckles in the background. “I mean, just watch the Super Bowl. He’s 83% of the commercials on the Super Bowl.”

Plus, even though he might not know much about country music awards shows, Peyton certainly knows football.

“Not to make silly analogies, but for me, it’s like going into a big football game,” says Luke, who co-hosted the CMAs in 2021, too. “The energy, and coming out and starting the show, delivering some fun jokes, roasting some of the entertainers out there … the room is a magic thing to be in.”

All in all, Luke says he and Peyton are looking forward to the big night and are especially excited for the crowd’s response to the show.

“It’s up for us just to be natural and have fun and for the people at home to see we don’t take ourselves too seriously, but we take the night very seriously,” the country superstar concludes.

The 2022 CMA Awards air Wednesday night on ABC. The show will broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

