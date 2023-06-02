93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Luke Bryan invites Chayce, Kameron + more to his Farm Tour

June 2, 2023 1:50PM EDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Bryan‘s Farm Tour 2023 party just got better.

The country superstar has announced Chayce BeckhamKameron MarloweThe Peach Pickers and DJ Rock will join him as special guests.

The five-date Farm Tour kicks off September 14 in Shelbyville, Kentucky, before wrapping up on September 23 in Eyota, Minnesota. 

Earlier in May, Luke released his upbeat and summer-ready new single, “But I Got A Beer In My Hand.”

For tickets to Luke’s Farm Tour 2023, go to lukebryan.com.

