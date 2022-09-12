Luke Bryan, Kane Brown & more lead Stagecoach Festival lineup

ABC

The country stars are coming out for Stagecoach Festival 2023.

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton are set to headline the three-day festival at the Empire Polo Club in India, CA April 28-30.

The 15th annual festival will also feature performances by Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson and many more.

Joining Luke on the bill Friday night is Jon, Riley Green, Elle King, Breland and legendary rock band ZZ Top, among others, while OD, Gabby, Morgan Wade and Nelly and more will perform on Saturday leading up to Kane’s headlining set. Closing out the festival with Chris on Sunday are Brooks & Dunn, Parker, Lainey and more.

Festival passes go on sale September 16 at 1 p.m. ET.

