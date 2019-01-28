Luke Bryan Loses Luggage and Laughs

Losing your luggage is the worst feeling!  But sometimes, you can’t help but laugh at it.  That’s exactly what happened to Luke Bryan.  He was headed from his 5th Crash My Playa event in Mexico, on his way to Hawaii, when the hatch on the back of his vehicle flew open.  Suddenly his luggage was literally all over the road!?  Luck for Luke, all the luggage was found, saved and repacked.  So in true Luke fashion, he couldn’t help but laugh at the situation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Luggage in the highway.

A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WATCH: Garth Brooks Surprises Loretta Lynn + Maren Morris Releases Empowering New Track, ‘Girl Another Honky Tonk Night on Broadway: Dierks Bentley’s busy developing his sitcom Watch now: Shania Twain stars as John Travolta’s love interest in racing film “Trading Paint” Watch now: Kelly Clarkson covers Miranda Lambert on Meaning of Life Tour kickoff “Doin’ Fine”: Lauren Alaina’s chillin’ on the beach in her first post since calling off her engagement Hot Country Knights gone wild: Dierks Bentley has some advice for his alter ego