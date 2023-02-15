93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

February 15, 2023 11:16AM EST
Luke Bryan, Miranda and TR will BEACH IT! this summer

Luke BryanMiranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett will all be spending some time on the beach this summer.

The three superstars will headline the first-ever BEACH IT! Music Festival June 23-25 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Riley GreenJo Dee MessinaKip MooreMegan MoroneyBrothers OsborneJameson RodgersNate SmithAlana SpringsteenCole SwindellLily Rose and Hailey Whitters flesh out the three-day festival’s lineup.

The coastal country music gathering will also feature a second stage, dubbed Next from Nashville, to highlight up-and-coming talent like Chayce BeckhamGeorge BirgeTyler BradenBen BurgessMackenzie CarpenterAshland CraftMadeline EdwardsErin KinseyPillbox PattiPeytan Porterand Aaron Raitiere.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 21. You can find out more at BeachItFestival.com.

