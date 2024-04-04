Luke Bryan recalls trending on Twitter after performing “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” at CMTs
Ahead of Sunday’s CMT Music Awards, Luke Bryan is trekking down memory lane to recount a special memory of the awards show.
“The CMT Awards holds a special place in my heart because it was my first big TV performance of ‘Country Girl (Shake It for Me).’ I think back then, I started trending on Twitter because of that performance,” Luke recalls to the press of his 2011 delivery. “At that time, I’m not even sure what ‘trending on Twitter’ was. I just knew I was trending there and that was a good thing.”
Going into this year’s show, Luke’s excited to be a Collaborative Video of the Year nominee with his buddy Jon Pardi for their single, “Cowboys and Plowboys.”
“To be nominated with Pardi on this as a collaboration is very special,” says Luke. “Loving that Pardi and I have this song out right now, too.”
The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.