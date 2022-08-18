Luke Bryan reveals the first “country music celebrity” he ever met

ABC

Luke Bryan’s one of the biggest stars in the country genre these days, but way back at the beginning of his career, he was a fan — and like any fan, meeting one of his idols left him starstruck.

For Luke, that idol was none other than Vince Gill. The pair shared the story of their earliest meeting this week during a duet performance at the Brett Boyer Foundation Golf Invitational.

“Somebody said this man was sitting in that boutique in there, and we walked in there and I shook his hand,” Luke recounts, according to Billboard. “And he was the first country music celebrity I ever met.”

Vince’s reaction to meeting a young fan taught Luke a lot about how the music business should work, he goes on to say.

“You know what he did? … He stood up, shook my hand and then so many years later we get to sit on a stage like this and have fun in a true musician, organic, not playing fashion. Which is what music ought to be, in my opinion,” the singer continues.

In his own career, Luke is busier than ever these days. He just released the music video for his latest single, “Country On,” and he’s also in the midst of his Raised Up Right tour.

