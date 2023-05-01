Luke Bryan teases new “party anthem” single

Luke Bryan‘s dropping a new song, “But I Got A Beer In My Hand,” on Friday, May 5.

The country superstar shared the news during his Stagecoach performance in Indio, California, on Friday, April 28.

“If you’ll go on TikTok, I put it on my TikTok. Y’all will hear a sample of it tonight. It’s uploading tonight if y’all want to hear a little piece of it,” Luke told the crowd. The referenced TikTok clip features Luke at Stagecoach as a snippet of his forthcoming up-tempo single plays in the background.

“Y’all heard right at @stagecoach. I have a brand new single, ‘But I Got A Beer In My Hand,’ releasing 5/5! Who’s ready for a new party anthem?” Luke added on Instagram.

“But I Got A Beer In My Hand” is available for presave now.

