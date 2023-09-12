93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Luke Bryan to host new Hulu docuseries, ‘It’s All Country’

September 12, 2023 3:00PM EDT
Share
ABC/Eric McCandless

A new docuseries, It’s All Country, is coming to Hulu.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning serve as executive producers, with Luke doubling as host for the six-episode series.

While a premiere date has yet to be announced, a press release shares that It’s All Country will explore the timeless country songs and singers that have transformed country music’s landscape forever.

The series will also celebrate the genre’s growing stateside and global appeal while highlighting defining artists and performances.

Coming up, Luke and Peyton will join forces as hosts for the 57th annual CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Blame It On YouJason Aldean
6:56pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
6:46pm
Dont Take The GirlTim Mcgraw 1991
6:42pm
Stars Like ConfettiDustin Lynch
6:39pm
I HopeGabby Barrett
6:34pm
View Full Playlist