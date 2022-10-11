Luke Bryan’s fans give him songwriting inspiration while on the Farm Tour

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Bryan gets songwriting inspiration while on the Farm Tour.

Having just wrapped the 13th annual edition of Farm Tour, Luke is reflecting on his years on the road, particularly how the fans give him creative fuel.

One of the Farm Tour traditions is that Luke will bring the Peach Pickers, a band formed by his frequent songwriting collaborators Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson and Ben Hayslip, on the road with him to write in between shows.

“I think it puts me and my co-writers in a little mental headspace,” Luke describes of the tour that sees him performing at farms in rural towns across America. “It’s totally cool to be able to see a show one night and go write the next morning with all that energy from the fans still on your brain.”

One of the many songs they’ve written on the tour is “Dirt Road Diary,” which Luke debuted at a Farm Tour show after they wrote it on the bus earlier that day. The song later appeared on his 2013 multi-platinum album, Crash My Party.

Luke also says that the video for his first #1 hit, “Rain is a Good Thing,” serves as the “first documentation” of the inaugural Farm Tour.

“I think the fact that we can always grow and develop new ideas, just keep it fresh, keep it fun, as long as the fans keep showing up, we’re going to be always really excited to plan the next adventures in Farm Tour,” he says. “It’s been amazing.”

Luke is currently embarking on his arena-sized Raised Up Right Tour through the end of October.

