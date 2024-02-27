93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Luke Bryan’s got something up his sleeves

February 27, 2024 1:30PM EST
Luke Bryan‘s got something up his sleeves, and he’s not giving clues just yet.

The American Idol judge took to socials Monday to share that he’s “counting down the minutes” to an as-yet-undisclosed announcement. Fans took to the comments to leave their guesses, which included a new album, music and tour.

No clues were given except the announcement time: February 29 at 12:50 p.m.

You can follow Luke on his socials to get the news as soon as it drops Thursday.

Luke’s latest single is the Jon Pardi-assisted “Cowboys and Plowboys,” which is approaching the top 30 on the country charts. 

