Luke, Cody and Keith have a Watershed moment

ABC

Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Keith Urban will headline this year’s Watershed Music and Camping Festival August 4, 5, 6 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.

Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, Travis Denning, Ernest, Kameron Marlowe, Parker McCollum, Niko Moon, Kylie Morgan, Conner Smith, Tenille Townes and more will also perform that weekend.

Newcomers Avery Anna, Chayce Beckham, Pillbox Patti, MacKenzie Porter, Aaron Raitiere and others will play the Next From Nashville stage, as well.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3. You can find out more at WatershedFest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.