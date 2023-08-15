Luke Combs announces 2024 Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour

Luke Combs will hit the road in 2024 for his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour.

The 25-show trek will hit 13 cities, with each city having both a Friday night and Saturday night show. The tour kicks off in Milwaukee on Friday, April 12, 2024, before hitting Buffalo, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Phoenix and more. Luke will then wrap things up in Houston on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Hailey Whitters and Drew Parker are among the list of openers joining him on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m. local time. Members of Luke’s Bootleggers fan club will get presale access on Wednesday, August 23.

For ticket information and the full list of dates, visit lukecombs.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.