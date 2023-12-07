Luke Combs introduces fans to “Noah’s Arkansas”
Luke Combs has returned to the drawing board to write new songs and work on new music.
The country superstar recently took to Instagram to share a video of him performing an unreleased tune, “Noah’s Arkansas,” on his acoustic guitar.
“Been messin’ around with some new stuff. Wrote this one with my buddy @theflatlandboy awhile back and it’s been on my mind lately,” Luke captioned his video.
“There’s a little piece of heaven set inside the Little Rock/ When that river rises we’ll be glad it’s what we got/ They’re all saying we’re crazy, baby let’s just let them talk/ Raise up all our babies with the chickens and dogs/ In what they call Noah’s Arkansas,” goes the chorus.
Luke is currently #14 and rising on the country charts with “Where the Wild Things Are,” the third single off his latest album, Gettin’ Old.
