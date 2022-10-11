Luke Combs is “excited” to release “Going, Going, Gone” as his next single

Sony Music Nashville

Luke Combs is “Going, Going, Gone” in his new single.

Following the success of “The Kind of Love We Make,” which became his 14th #1 hit last month, Luke has announced that fan-favorite “Going, Going, Gone” is his next single.

This serves as the third single off his latest chart-topping album, Growin’ Up, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #2 on the all-genre Billboard 200 when it was released in June.

“Excited to let y’all know “Going, Going, Gone” will be my next single on country radio!” he shares alongside a video of him performing the song live.

“Love, love, love this song!!!” writes one fan, while another says, “great choice!! It’s my favorite.” Several fans commented that they think “Going” is the “best song on the album.”

Over the weekend, Luke made an appearance at Keith Urban‘s headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to perform Keith’s hit “Raise ‘Em Up,” filling in for Keith’s original duet partner Eric Church, as well as his own song “When It Rains It Pours.”

The hitmaker is currently on his arena-headlining Middle of Somewhere Tour through December.

