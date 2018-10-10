Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, and Gwen Stefani read “Mean Tweets” on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

ABC/Randy HolmesTuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, featured a new “Music Edition” of one of the show’s signature bits, “Mean Tweets.”

The segment features celebrities reading insulting tweets about themselves on camera, and the latest edition included Miley Cyrus, rapper Tyga, Pink, Gwen Stefani and The Chainsmokers.

“Miley Cyrus is a smelly pirate hooker,” Miley reads.

Tyga reads, “Tyga raps like your homie that can’t really rap but always be rappin.’” As the audience laughs, he adds, “Actually, I do!”

“Gwen Stefani really is the worst thing to ever happen, reads Gwen. Period. Full stop. Hashtag, ‘Ugh, barf.’”

Pink took her criticism in stride, replying the back-handed compliment, “Pink is aging pretty well for a pig,” with “Thank you.”

The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall reads, “One of my employees was talking about how The Chainsmokers are actually pretty good and don’t deserve all the hate…so I fired him!”

Other “Mean Tweet” targets included Halsey, Jason Mraz, country artists Luke Bryan and Luke Combs, Jason Derulo, Dua Lipa, The Strokes, Elvis Costello, ScHoolboy Q, G-Eazy and Nickelback.

