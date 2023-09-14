93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen + Kip Moore earn CMA International Award nominations

September 14, 2023 1:00PM EDT
ABC/Larry McCormack

Luke CombsMorgan Wallen and Kip Moore have been announced as the 2023 CMA International Artist Achievement Award nominees.

According to the CMA, the award recognizes “outstanding achievement by a United States-based artist who has demonstrated the most significant creative growth, development and promotion of the Country Music industry outside of the United States during the eligibility period.”

All three artists have recently launched global tours. Luke’s World Tour is ongoing, Morgan kicked off his One Night at a Time World Tour in New Zealand in March, and Kip commenced his 2023 Damn Love World Tour in Australia earlier in March.

Voting is currently underway for all CMA members. For more information, visit cmaawards.com.

