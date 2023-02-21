Luke Combs picks a “5 Leaf Clover” for St. Patty’s Day

ABC/Connie Chornuk

One of Luke Combs‘ most-anticipated songs ever is finally set to arrive.

“Know y’all are ready for ‘5 Leaf Clover,’” he posted on his socials, “so going ahead and releasing it… on March 17!”

“March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day for those who didn’t catch that,” he added in the comments.

“I make it home every evening to an angel god sent from above,” Luke sings in the accompanying clip. “I’ve got an eight point on camera from last year that this season looks like a ten. I got a barn with a fridge full of cold beer, and on the weekend it’s full of good friends.

“I know I’m a lucky man, but I ain’t sure why I am,” the chorus continues. “‘Cause it ain’t like anyone deserves the world in the palm of their hand. I’ve hit my knees thankful as can be, but the one thing I can’t get over, Is how’d a guy like me who’da been fine with three wind up with a five-leaf clover?”

“5 Leaf Clover” will arrive one week before the release of Luke’s fourth album, Gettin’ Old, on March 24.

