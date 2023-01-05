93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Luke Combs teases unexpected new album

January 5, 2023 10:29AM EST
Share
Luke Combs teases unexpected new album
ABC

There’s a new album on the way from CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs.

“New album. 18 songs. March 24,” Luke shared on social media Wednesday night.

“It’s 18 new, unreleased songs for those wondering,” he then clarified in the comments, before going on to repost clips of the tracks “Tattoo on a Sunburn” and “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old,” which he’d shared earlier in December.

So far, that’s all we know about the record, though it comes in record time for a Luke Combs project. His most recent album, Growin’ Up, came out in June of last year, and it’s typically been at least two years between releases for the North Carolina native.

Growin’ Up vies for Best Country Album at next month’s Grammys.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Handle On YouParker Mccollum
6:55pm
Famous FriendsChris Young And Kane Brown
6:52pm
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
6:44pm
Lose My MindBrett Eldredge
6:41pm
Somewhere With YouKenny Chesney
6:35pm
View Full Playlist