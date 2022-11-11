Maddie & Tae explain the song Maddie Font was scared to share on ‘Through the Madness Vol. 2’

ABC

Maddie & Tae’s Through the Madness Vol. 2 rounds out a 16-song musical chapter that the duo began in January with Vol. 1 of the project, and its songs mark a new step in their evolution as artists and songwriters.

But some growth is painful, and the band’s Maddie Font admits there was one song on Vol. 2 that she initially didn’t want to release.

“‘These Tears’ was one that I really did not even want to share with our A&R,” the singer explains to Kelleigh Bannen during a new installment of Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

“I was hiding it because we had written it and I was fresh out of therapy getting into my childhood stuff that I needed to work through,” Maddie continues. She and bandmate Taylor Dye wrote the song with co-writers Laura Veltz and Jonathan Green.

The song describes letting tears from old wounds flow, years after the fact — and Maddie strongly considered keeping the painful track to herself. But her duo partner ultimately pushed her to change her mind.

“We were just in the moment and Tae’s like, ‘You’ve got to play this.’ And so we did,” she recounts. “And it ended up on the record and I was so terrified.”

When she heard the finished product, though, Maddie knew she’d made the right decision. “It’s almost like my younger self is saying, ‘Thank you for doing that,’” she concludes.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.