Make nature-inspired clay art at the Country Music Hall of Fame

July 5, 2023 4:15PM EDT
Getty Images

If you’re headed to Nashville this month, be sure to check out the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Clay Craft session.

During the one-hour workshop, attendees will get to make a mini clay pinch pot or a plant pressing medallion, both of which can be taken home as souvenirs. Both nature and country music serve as inspiration for this family program. 

The event takes place Saturday, July 15, at 2 p.m. at the museum’s Taylor Swift Education Center.

For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

