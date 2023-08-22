93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Make your own Eric Church-inspired aviator sunglasses

August 22, 2023 4:15PM EDT
Share
ABC/Connie Chornuk

In celebration of Eric Church‘s ongoing Country Heart, Restless Soul exhibit, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is giving fans a chance to make their own Eric-inspired signature aviator sunglasses.

Happening on Sunday, September 3, the two-hour family-friendly event will provide visitors with markers, stickers, sequins and more to decorate their own paper aviators.

Entry is included with every admission ticket purchased and is free to all museum members.

For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
4:56am
All The Pretty GirlsKenny Chesney
4:49am
You Aint Much FunToby Keith 1995
4:47am
Everything She AintHailey Whitters
4:43am
Put It On RepeatRyan Sims
4:40am
View Full Playlist