“Mama’s Broken Heart” inspires Miranda’s new tumbler
January 8, 2024 4:15PM EST
If you’re searching for a new tumbler, Miranda Lambert has you covered.
Miranda’s Wanda June Home has rolled out a Hide Your Crazy glass tumbler. Inspired by her 2013 hit “Mama’s Broken Heart,” the 16-ounce tumbler is chip-resistant and priced at $3.94.
Whether it’s iced water, fruit juice or a cocktail, this vibrant tumbler will be a great one to drink out of.
You can grab your Hide Your Crazy glass tumbler now exclusively at walmart.com.
