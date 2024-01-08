93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

“Mama’s Broken Heart” inspires Miranda’s new tumbler

January 8, 2024 4:15PM EST
Share
ABC

If you’re searching for a new tumbler, Miranda Lambert has you covered.

Miranda’s Wanda June Home has rolled out a Hide Your Crazy glass tumbler. Inspired by her 2013 hit “Mama’s Broken Heart,” the 16-ounce tumbler is chip-resistant and priced at $3.94.

Whether it’s iced water, fruit juice or a cocktail, this vibrant tumbler will be a great one to drink out of.

You can grab your Hide Your Crazy glass tumbler now exclusively at walmart.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Love You AnywayLuke Combs
4:42am
10372352023-11-8 14:56:31
4:39am
Mamaws HouseThomas Rhett Ftg Morgan Wallen
4:36am
Hell Of A ViewEric Church
4:33am
CertifiedLaura Bryna
4:30am
View Full Playlist