Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow to play “Love Rising” LGBTQIA+ benefit in Nashville

March 8, 2023 10:01AM EST
Live Nation

Some of country and Americana’s biggest acts are coming together for “Love Rising,” a special benefit concert supporting various LGBTQIA+ organizations.

Presented by Live Nation, the event will take place on March 20 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Artists slated to perform include Maren MorrisBrothers OsborneJason IsbellAmanda ShiresSheryl CrowYolaHayley Williams and Joy Oladokun

This announcement arrives in the wake of Tennessee’s latest enactment of Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9 — two bills that ban all performances deemed male or female impersonation otherwise known as “drag” from taking place on any public property in the state, as well as in any location where people under 18 could be present. Many consider the bills to be anti-LGBTQIA+.

“SB3/HB9 and SB1/HB1 are clearly targeted attacks on Tennesseans who haven’t done anything wrong,” Isbell tells the press. “These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can’t in good conscience just stand by and let that happen.”

Net proceeds from this benefit will support the Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber. 

Tickets go on sale today, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

