Maren Morris is “thinking of my LGBTQ+ family” after Colorado Springs nightclub shooting

Maren Morris extended her love, support and thoughts to the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs following a nightclub shooting that claimed the lives of five victims.

On Twitter, Maren shared her devastation at the tragedy, especially in light of the continuing high numbers of mass shootings in the U.S.

“Can’t really continue saying ‘my heart breaks for…’ when it’s never allowed to heal from the last time this happened, and the time before that, and so on,” she wrote. “Thinking of my LGBTQ+ family today.”

According to ABC News, the shooting took place at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday night. A gunman opened fire as soon as he walked into the LGBTQ+ club, killing five people and injuring 25 more. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez has since told reporters at a news conference that the tragedy is being investigated as a hate crime. Police reports also indicate that two unarmed patrons confronted Vasquez and fought with him, saving more lives.

Maren also shared video of a witness to the shooting emotionally sharing his story.

The singer has often voiced her support of the LGBTQ+ community. Earlier this year, after a spat with Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany over some transphobic comments Brittany made in an Instagram reel, Maren released a limited-edition line of “Lunatic Country Music Person” tees, a reference to a dig Fox News’ Tucker Carlson made at her during that feud. The shirt ultimately raised $500,000 for GLAAD and the Trans Lifeline.

