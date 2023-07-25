93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Maren Morris teases snippet of new song

July 25, 2023 12:15PM EDT
Share
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Could new music be on the horizon for Maren Morris?

The singer recently posted an Instagram video of her listening to what sounds like a mix of a new, unreleased song. 

“Do you hear that? [tree + fire emojis],” Maren captions the clip. In the video, Maren is captured swaying along to the song as she listens to it playing in the background. “Oh, do you hear that?” goes a line in the soaring track. 

Maren’s latest studio album is 2022’s Humble Quest, which spawned the singles “Circles Around This Town” and “I Can’t Love You Anymore.”

Earlier in June, Maren was featured on pop singer Jessie Murph‘s new duet, “Texas.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Last Night (clean Edit)Morgan Wallen
2:33pm
Light On In The KitchenAshley Mcbryde
2:29pm
Blame It On YouJason Aldean
2:26pm
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard
2:16pm
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
2:13pm
View Full Playlist