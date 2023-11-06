93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Mark Walhberg’s an assassin dad on a road trip in the trailer to Apple TV+’s action comedy ‘The Family Plan’

November 6, 2023 2:34PM EST
Share
Apple TV+

Mark Wahlberg plays a suburban dad whose past as an assassin catches up to him in the trailer to Apple TV+’s upcoming action comedy The Family Plan.

When a hitman interrupts a baby-toting Dan Morgan while he’s on a diaper run, he realizes his cover is blown — and takes his wife (Mission: Impossible player Michelle Monaghan) and their kids on the run, under the guise of a family road trip to Vegas.

The streamer teases, “Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity.”

However, his wife quickly gets wind that her husband is “James Bond in a minivan” as Wahlberg is seen trading blows and gunfire with a team of elite assassins on their trail all the way to Sin City.

“I need to be that guy one more time for us,” he tells her.

The movie hits Apple TV+ December 15.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
11:06pm
Buy A BarTim Dugger
11:03pm
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
11:01pm
Im Gonna Be SomebodyTritt Travis
10:57pm
Craving YouThomas Rhett W/ Maren Morris
10:53pm
View Full Playlist