Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says ‘The Fantastic Four’ is a period piece, shares filming start date

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has shared new details about the upcoming film The Fantastic Four.

While appearing on The Official Marvel Podcast, Feige confirmed the highly anticipated film will be set in the 1960s.

“It is a period film, and there was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol. There was a cityscape in that image,” Feige said. “There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know or the New York that existed in the ’60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I’ll say.”

The film, which stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn as the titular crew, will begin filming on July 29, the Monday after San Diego Comic-Con, Feige revealed.

“Our director, Matt Shakman, has already moved to London, and we start filming at the end of July. Funny story, we start shooting the Monday after Comic-Con,” Feige said. “We start filming the day after on Fantastic Four.”

Feige also expressed his excitement in finally getting to tell the stories of these popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Those characters are mainstays, are legendary pillars of the Marvel Universe that we’ve never gotten to play with or explore in any significant way apart from [Doctor Strange in the] Multiverse of Madness and a few fun teases before, in the way we’re doing that film. So, I’m extremely excited,” Feige said.

The Fantastic Four is scheduled to release on July 25, 2025.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Studios.

