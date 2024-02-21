Marvel Studios reportedly drops “Kang” from forthcoming ‘Kang Dynasty’ film

A new The Hollywood Reporter article details the reported “retooling” underway at Marvel Studios after several disappointments, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the Disney+ movie Secret Invasion.

One of the behind-the-scenes changes that was revealed was that the studio has apparently retitled one of its major upcoming movies.

2026’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was to feature Jonathan Majors‘ Kang The Conqueror, a character he portrayed in variant forms in Loki and Quantumania, but the trade says the movie will be retitled.

According to THR, the move was already in play before Majors was convicted in December in connection to an altercation with Grace Jabbari, which led the studio to sever its ties with the actor. Instead, the poor reception of the Ant-Man threequel was the motivation behind the title change.

Another change mentioned in the article is the addition of The Bear‘s showrunner Joanna Calo to retool the script for Marvel’s forthcoming team-up movie Thunderbolts, which will star Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour, among others.

