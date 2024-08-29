Marvel’s 85th anniversary video celebrates its origins, upcoming projects + Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk

Marvel Studios just debuted a video to commemorate the 85th birthday of Marvel Comics, honoring the creatives and their characters upon which the Marvel Cinematic Universe was built.

The video features interview snippets with the late Stan Lee, long the public face of the company, as well as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Angela Bassett — the first performer to be nominated for an Academy Award for a Marvel movie — and more.

There are also clips of now-classic Marvel movies like 2008’s Iron Man, 2012’s The Avengers and 2016’s Black Panther, plus sneak peeks of forthcoming films like Captain America: Brave New World, the team-up Thunderbolts, and Disney+ shows Daredevil: Reborn and the Wakanda Forever spin-off series Ironheart.

The comics label began in 1939 as Timely Comics, but was rebranded Marvel Comics in June 1961. Shortly thereafter, it created characters that became classics.

“I often look back at the 1960s and the famous Marvel Bullpen with Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko creating Spider-Man, The Avengers, The X-Men and The Fantastic Four,” Feige says. “‘The House of Ideas’ — it’s called that for a reason.”

The end of the clip features Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell and Hannah John-Kamen suited up in a scene from 2025’s Thunderbolts, plus the longest peek yet of Harrison Ford‘s President Thaddeus Ross transforming into his alter ego Red Hulk from Anthony Mackie‘s first movie as Captain America, which debuts in February 2025.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.