I stumbled upon a Mason Jar Ice Cream recipe on Instagram and knew I had to try it to see if it actually worked. How cute is this graphic for it?
You will need the following:
- 16 oz ball/mason jar with lid
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 1/2 tbsps of sugar
- 1 1/2 tsps of vanilla extract
- Pinch of Salt
Pour the heavy cream to the 1 cup line. Add sugar, vanilla extract and salt. Put the lid on tightly. Shake for exactly 5 minutes. It will just about double in size. Then pop in the freezer for 3 hours.
After 3 hours your ice cream should be ready.
I took of the lid and was amazed…
I scooped some out and it really is like ice cream. I cut up a farm fresh peach and added it to the top of the ice cream.
Look at that ice cream!!!!! It was delicious. Now I’m wondering what other things to add.
My husband added chocolate syrup to his and we both loved it. YUM!!!
I will be doing this again. Let me know if you make it!