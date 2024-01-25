93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck back in action for Netflix’s ‘Animals’

January 25, 2024 4:30PM EST
Share
CBS/Sonja Flemming

Ben Affleck will direct his friend and Air co-star and co-producer Matt Damon in a new project for Netflix.

The streaming service says the movie is a kidnapping thriller the pair are backing through their profit-sharing production company Artists Equity, also behind the Golden Globe-nominated Air, which was directed by Affleck.

The biopic about how Michael Jordan‘s revolutionary deal with Nike for the Air Jordan sneaker came to be was nominated for Best Picture in the musical or comedy category at the Golden Globes, but was shut out during Tuesday’s Oscar noms.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Same Bar Different TownRyan Jewel
12:39am
I Remember EverythingZach Bryan Ftg Kacey Musgraves
12:36am
RumorLee Brice
12:33am
10372352023-11-8 14:56:31
12:30am
Different Round HereRiley Green/luke Combs
12:27am
View Full Playlist