May the cash be with you: Julien’s putting massive trove of ‘Star Wars’ stuff on the auction block

May 3, 2024 4:15PM EDT
Julien's Auctions

Timed in anticipation of May 4’s Star Wars Day, Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies have announced a cargo hold’s worth of Star Wars stuff will hit the block June 13 through June 15. 

As part of the Hollywood Legends: Danger, Disaster and Disco event in Los Angeles and online, “the ultimate collection of costumes, props, behind the scenes production material, models, photographs, memorabilia and beyond from the pop culture phenomenon” is going up for auction. 

But you better be packing some serious credits — or really good credit. If past auctions are any indication, these items will go for a lot more than estimated, and they’re not cheap to begin with.

Among the items up for grabs is Pedro Pascal‘s helmet from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, expected to fetch between $20,000 and $30,000. 

Other items include the very head of the heroic droid K-2S0 from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, estimated to fetch between $20,000 and $30,000, and a TIE Fighter helmet as seen in that film ($40,000 to $60,000).

There are also items from 1977’s original Star Wars and from the Sequel Trilogy, like the quarterstaff prop used by Daisy Ridley‘s Rey, estimated to sell for between $20,000 and $30,000.

Check out the collection here, and trust the Force you can win the Powerball between now and June 13.

