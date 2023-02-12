Meet Faith

Diagnosed with a type of bone cancer called Ewing sarcoma, Faith lived up to her name. “I knew I was going to get through it,” she said. “Even though it was not a happy day.”

Faith’s cancer was in her pelvis and femur. When it became clear that surgery was not an option, Faith was referred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for treatment that included chemotherapy and proton therapy. She had many hard days, and lots of pain, but you wouldn’t have guessed it. “She chooses to smile and be happy,” said her mom. “She’s the brightest, sweetest, funniest, strongest young lady that I know. She smiles her way through life.”

Faith, who loves dogs and making art, has now completed treatment and returned home. As soon as she can, she’d like to become a volunteer who helps other people get through cancer, too.