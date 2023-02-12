Meet Keegan

Keegan first came to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2017, after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She was a very sick little girl at the time; the blood cancer had entered her central nervous system.

Doctors placed her on a treatment protocol that included 2 1/2 years of chemotherapy. Before long, little Keegan was known around the hospital for her handbags, dresses, painted nails, and her giggle. She came to think of St. Jude as her hospital. And her mom came to think of it as an unexpected happy place. “You walk down the halls of St. Jude and see the little miracles running around and it just fills you with so much joy,” she says.

Keegan celebrated the end of her cancer treatment in 2020, and she continues to do well. Her mom said St. Jude will always hold a special place in their hearts.