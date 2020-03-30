Thank you so much to Shannon for sending this sweet photo of her new baby chicks.
These little babies are California White and Golden Comet. Shannon and her family started raising chickens when her sons 4th grade class hatched them at school. The teacher needed people to take some, and that’s where it all began. That was about 14 years ago. Shannon said she and her family love chickens!
How cute are they?
Chickens and baby chicks are just the best!
WFLS loves your feathered babies and they can be featured right here on my blog and on the air.
Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click here to find a past post.
***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook. Follow and Like us!