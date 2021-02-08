Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you to Karlina for sharing a picture of her Giant Dewlap Toulouse Geese. These geese almost 2 years old. Here they are experiencing their first snow from last weekend.
I just love this picture so much They are so beautiful and they look so happy in the snow.
