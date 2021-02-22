Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much to Stacy from 5Farm for letting me share some of her pictures of her chickens and turkeys.
Stacy started keeping chickens 10 years ago. She got her first three chicks in the spring of 2010, Rhoda the Rhode Island Red, Raquel the barred Plymouth Rock, and an Easter Egger who turned out to be a rooster and had to be rehomed. In a few months she added three more chicks – Ruby a gold laced Wyandotte and two more Easter Eggers – Rosie and Ramona. Her and her husband ended up buying a farm!!!! They named the property 5R Farm, after their five chickens – Rhoda, Raquel, Rosie, Ruby, and Ramona. They built a large chicken coop and expanded their flock to 30 chickens, including several roosters.
Here’s some of their chickens…
Stacy takes some great pictures with all the eggs too.
Once living on the farm they also added a beautiful vegetable garden, honey bees, soap making and heritage Narragansett turkeys.
The turkeys- Ringo, Eleanor, Dear Prudence, and Pumpkin Pie keep Stacy on her toes with their endless turkey antics. One of her favorite farm experiences is watching momma turkeys and chickens raise their own little ones, it’s truly heartwarming. I have to agree.
Future dreams include raising ducks and goats, if she can ever find the time! The farm life keeps Stacy and her husband on the go from dawn until dusk, but they love practically every moment of every day, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.
It is amazing to think that their 5R Farm adventure started with just three little chickens.
Keep up with Stacy:
Facebook
Instagram
