Meet My Chicken Monday

Happy Chick Season! That’s right…it’s that time of year where all the farm/feed stores are getting in adorable baby chicks.
You can hear the peeping as soon as you walk in and it automatically puts a smile on your face. haha
These cuties are from Tractor Supply on Rt. 3. I’m sure they’ve all found a great home by now.
Lots of little fluffy butts.
Little baby gold laced Wyandottes. So cute!!!!
